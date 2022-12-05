SAS Rogue Heroes' future confirmed by the BBC

SAS Rogue Heroes is officially getting a season 2, following the gripping season 1 finale that ended with a "to be continued" message, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

The news was confirmed on the evening of Sunday, December 4, with the BBC posting the exciting update after the sixth and final episode of SAS Rogue Heroes season 1 had aired. We already have a slight tease for what to expect too, as the update has revealed where SAS Rogue Heroes season 2 will be filmed, so there's plenty to look forward to.

Steven Knight, SAS Rogue Heroes' creator, writer, and executive producer said: “After the roaring success of Rogue Heroes I’m delighted to be embarking on the next chapter of the story. Series two will take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance."

Following the news, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "The fantastic response and huge iPlayer figures for SAS Rogue Heroes is a testament to Steven Knight’s incredible skill for turning our history into modern, must-see TV.

"BBC viewers have really taken this series to their hearts, and we’re delighted to be working with Steven and Kudos to bring the Rogue Heroes’ exciting next chapter to life."

The success of Steven Knight's new series comes after his global hit Peaky Blinders, which followed Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby, the leader of a Birmingham gang in 1919. It ran for six seasons and has also spawned an immersive theatrical experience and there have been whisperings of a Peaky Blinders movie too.

Meanwhile, SAS Rogue Heroes is based on Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, and according to the BBC the series has attracted 9.4 million viewers (28-day all-screens figure), making it the broadcaster's third biggest drama launch of the year so far.

The first two spots went to The Tourist and The Responder, both of which have also been renewed for second seasons, so we've got plenty to look forward to over the coming months.

SAS Rogue Heroes is available to watch in full on BBC iPlayer. Season 2 will begin filming in 2023, with a release date yet to be confirmed.