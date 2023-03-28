Shocked EastEnders fans LOVE Sam's unexpected transformation

EastEnders fans were impressed by Sam Mitchell's (Kim Medcalf) surprising transformation as she became Walford's unexpected resident agony aunt during last night's episode (Monday, March 27).

It seems like Sam has changed her usual troublesome ways as she appointed herself as a "hot, desirable agony aunt" after she gave Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) some supportive advice regarding his relationship with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Recently in EastEnders, Keanu has been desperate to win back his true love Sharon, despite the several dalliances he's had since they were first forced apart.

In last night's episode, Keanu showed up to Peggy's where an eagle-eyed Sam noticed how unhappy he looked after Sharon brushed him aside yet again.

Despite their passionate history after their fling in Spain, Sam sat down with Keanu and encouraged him to tell her what was wrong.

Sam became Keanu Taylor's unexpected agony aunt. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

The pair had a heart-to-heart where Sam gave him some helpful advice on how to convince Sharon of his undying love.

She said: "Look, Keanu, be a man, and I don't mean throw your weight around and get all tough, I mean own your feelings and act on them. Sharon's had a lot of upheaval and hurt over the years. So prove to her that what you want is more than sex, yeah?"

However, it seemed that Keanu mistook Sam's words of wisdom and decided to make a huge and shocking gesture of love at the grand opening of the Boxing Den at the gym.

The crowd watched on as Keanu climbed into the boxing ring and proposed to a stunned Sharon, who bolted from the event.

This isn't the first time Sam has been a shoulder to cry on for the Walford residents, as she has been supporting ex-fling Zack Hudson (James Farrar) through his HIV diagnosis.

Fans loved seeing Sam's sudden personality change and how she's become the unexpected agony aunt offering support to the young men of the Square...

I am absolutely loving the new Sam Mitchell. Aka the squares agony aunt 💖 #EastEndersMarch 27, 2023 See more

I love how Sam has been a good friend to not only Zack but also giving advice to Keanu over Sharon #EastEndersMarch 27, 2023 See more

Sam been the agony aunt of Walford lately, giving out advice to everyone! First Zack, now Keanu with regards to Sharon and soon Alfie.Think she really suits that role well!#EastEndersMarch 27, 2023 See more

Sam becoming an agony aunt for Amy, Zack and now Keanu. Never would’ve believed it. 🤣 #EastEndersMarch 27, 2023 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One.