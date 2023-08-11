Sinister Emmerdale newcomer revealed to be Chloe's dad in EXPLOSIVE twist?

The identity of Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) real dad has been a long-awaited mystery ever since she arrived in Emmerdale — but could his identity be exposed when a mysterious newcomer arrives in the village?

Recently in Emmerdale, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) begged for a job at Caleb Milligan's car business in a bid to earn some extra cash. While Nate's old school pal Corey is a manager, Nate soon discovered that he had been doing dodgy dealings behind Caleb's back.

Nate has kept quiet about Corey's sinister business and even agreed to do a dangerous job for an ominous client named Harry, who offered big tips for special requests.

Although we are yet to be introduced to Harry, Emmerdale revealed that the dangerous gangster will be played by Robert Beck and that the character is set to terrorise the Dingles when Nate becomes powerless to escape the dark underworld he has got caught up in.

Could menacing newcomer Harry be the father of Chloe Harris? (Image credit: ITV)

Harry seems to certainly fit the description of Chloe's dangerous dad, Damon who was sent to prison and has never been seen on-screen.

However, Chloe discovered the life-changing secret that she was adopted and her mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) revealed that Chloe's biological dad is a man called Tony, who is also the father to her other daughter Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

Kerry was Damon's cleaner and became a maternal figure to Chloe after she helped the teen escape his evil clutches until Kerry dropped the bombshell that she was actually Chloe's real mother.

Kerry Wyatt revealed the truth about Chloe's parentage. (Image credit: ITV)

When she fell pregnant, Kerry knew someone else who was desperate for a child and gave Chloe up, knowing the family would give her a better life.

Kerry later found out that Chloe's adoptive mother died and found a way to get back into her life by becoming employed by Damon.

So could Harry be exposed as Chloe's real or adopted father going under a fake name? Could Harry be hiding more than just his dodgy dealings?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.