Sling TV is offering free nightly previews through Feb. 14, including Showtime

Sling TV today announced that it's offering free previews of more than 100 live channels from 5 p.m. to midnight eastern time, now through Feb. 14.

You'll get to watch more than 100 channels plucked from the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tracks, plus the four Extras deals available — plus free access to the Showtime premium network.

The promotion is dubbed "Spring Fling" and coincides with National Cut The Cord Day in the U.S. (To be clear, that's a made-up industry thing, not a national holiday. You still have to go to work or school.)

"SLING Fling will give cable customers an opportunity to experience SLING TV's extensive line-up of live and on-demand content, so they can happily leave cable behind with confidence," Michael Schwimmer, group president, SLING TV, said in a press release. "Cable customers have suffered for too many years and they just want a better option — the channels they love at a much lower price. Our goal is to give everyone the chance to explore the benefits of live streaming with SLING TV, and join the millions of SLING TV subscribers who save money and enjoy their favorite sports, news and entertainment."

And if you sign up for Sling TV during the promotion, you'll get your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10, which is $25 off the normal first-month price.

You'll also be able to choose whether you want a free AirTV Mini device for watching over-the-air TV via an antenna, with channels listed inside the Sling TV app — but you have to prepay for your first month of Sling TV to get that.

Sling TV is the third-biggest live TV streaming service in the United States with about 2.5 million subscribers at last count.