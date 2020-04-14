Sling TV is offering a free 'Happy Hour' from 5 p.m. to midnight

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Sling TV has been offering all kinds of freebies as folks are stuck at home. Its latest comes in the form of "Happy Hour Across America ," which will give you access to the Sling Blue service, with more than 50 live channels, free DVR, and some 50,000 on-demand listings. You'll also be able to watch on as many as three screens simultaneously.

The catch? The "Happy Hour" runs from 5 p.m. to midnight, Eastern time. It's all about news, Sling says, and it's seeing a distinct shift from news programming to entertainment starting at 6 p.m. Eastern, with the peak hitting about 10 p.m. (Of course, that's also in line with typical prime-time programming.)

From the Sling presser :

"Since we can't serve you a beverage or basket of hot wings, we're introducing a new kind of happy hour – TV 'on the house' every night," said Warren Schlichting, group president, SLING TV. "Much like a real happy hour, TV is often a shared experience. So grab your favorite refreshment, tune in with your friends and family, and get those group chats ready."

You'll need to be a new Sling TV customer to take advantage of this promotion. (And let's be clear: It most certainly is a promotion, as Sling has found itself no longer the top live streaming service in the United States .) To sign up, you'll need to fork over your email address and ZIP code — the latter to serve you the local channels that Sling is allowed to serve you, which means you might lose out of Fox and NBC. (You can check your local availability here .)

After that? Just stay home and enjoy the free shows.

