'Star Trek: Discovery' will be coming to you for a forth season

With showrunner woes a think of its past and a warm reception to Season 3, Star Trek: Discovery has already been officially been picked up for the forth season by CBS All Access.

CBS has been all-in on the Star Trek front. A Discovery spinoff is in the works, currently titled Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (the series was ordered in May, so expect news soonish after some reasonable COVID delays), Star Trek: Picard will see its second season sometime in the future, Star Trek: Short Treks, the upcoming animated kids’ series featuring Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), as well as the adult animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. So far, this gamble has worked quite nicely for them. Outside of some behind-the-scenes drama with Discovery in past seasons, they’ve seen nothing but success from the series’ that have aired, and have a lot of hyped around the ones that are to come.

Star Trek: Discovery recently premiered the first episode of its third season on October 15th. This season acts as a kind of soft reboot, so if you’re looking for the right moment to hop in, now’s the time!

Despite the pandemic, Season 4 will begin production on November 2nd 2020.