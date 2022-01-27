Steve Carrell and ‘Space Force’ season 2 ready to blast off with new trailer

The Space Force crew is back in mission control, as Steve Carell, John Malkovich and the rest of the cast of the Netflix original comedy pop up in the first trailer for Space Force season 2, landing on the streamer Feb. 18. By the looks of things the sixth branch of the military still has plenty of kinks to work out.

Space Force was created by Carell and Greg Daniels, a reunion between the two that were the driving forces behind The Office. Space Force the show was inspired by the real-life United States Space Force that was created under former President Donald Trump. The Netflix series takes a comedic look at the new military branch, as Carell plays General Mark Naird, who attempts to bring legitimacy to the brand new program while also having to deal with spies, a doubting public, a rebellious daughter, a wife in prison and … you know … trying to get a handle on the space travel.

The trailer for Space Force season 2 shows that things aren’t getting any easier at Space Force, but who’s to say they still can’t have a good time. Even while the trailer opens with all the potential issues that face General Naird (and a five month window to keep his job), it also highlights the rest of the characters having a blast, including John Malkovich’s Dr. Mallory messing with his colleagues, some VR trials, drinking games with the Russians and a check in with one of their astronauts (Patton Oswalt). Watch the full trailer right here:

In addition to Carell and Malkovich, the cast of Space Force includes Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Jimmy O. Yang, Don Lake and Lisa Kudrow.

Space Force season 1 debuted on Netflix in May 2020 and is currently available to binge in its entirety, but new episodes are set to arrive as part of what’s new on Netflix in February. If you are planning on watching you of course need to make sure that you have a Netflix subscription