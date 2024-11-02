Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans have got a LOT to say about one judge tonight

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 brought the GLAMOUR this evening!

The celebrities, the professional dancers and the judges all paid tribute to some of the most legendary music stars in Icons Week!

But while most of the costumes impressed the viewers, not everyone was on board with judge Anton du Beke's outfit!

Including Anton himself, and presenter Claudia WInkleman!



Anton said his outfit showed promise! (Image credit: BBC)

The judges' costumes were hilarious. Craig Revel Horwood wowed as Barry Gibb, Motsi Mabuse showed off her style as Tina Turner and Shirley Ballas donned an impressive wig as Cher.

But it was Anton - with blonde spiky locks and leopard print - who really got everyone talking!

As Claudia introduced the judges, she faltered on Anton's entrance.

"Cher and... my Auntie Joan?" she joked.

As Tess fell about laughing, Anton explained he was supposed to be Rod Stewart.

Though he admitted his costume showed potential, he said he thought it was more like Coronation Street icon Bet Lynch!

Tess couldn't stop laughing at Claudia's joke (Image credit: BBC)

And Bet Lynch wasn't the only person Anton was compared to! The fans were as creative as ever as they took to social media.

"He reminds me of Barry Elliot of The Chuckle Brothers," said one viewer. While another thought he resembled Charlie Mullins - the outspoken founder of Pimlico Plumbers.

Another viewer said he looked like his own one-time dance partner, presenter Ruth Langsford!

Some fans thought Anton looked like Ruth Langsford!

Who decided that Anton Dubeke should come looking like Charlie Mullins #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/cFbTIKpVY7November 2, 2024

I know Anton said he was supposed to be Rod Stewart but he reminds me of Barry Elliot of The Chuckle Brothers but with longer hair. #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Gz87VWyAvoNovember 2, 2024

Some fans even thought he looked like Kate Garraway!

Can we just thank Anton on #Strictly Legends Night for honouring the wonderful Bet Lynch @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/G9vSB1FPkCNovember 2, 2024

Why is Shirley dressed as Brian May and Anton as Kate Garraway? #StrictlyNovember 2, 2024

Meanwhile the celebrity dancers entertained as icons from The Beatles to Madonna and Freddie Mercury.

Tasha Ghouri and her partner Aljaz Skorjanek topped the leaderboard with 39 points for their Pink-inspired couple's choice.

While Pete Wicks and his partner Jowita Przystal were stuck at the bottom with 22 after their salsa to Another One Bites The Dust by Queen.

Will Pete's song choice prove prophetic? We'll find out in tomorrow evening's results show.

Check our TV Guide for more information.