Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans predict the line up for NEXT year!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 returned to our screens this evening. And it may only be week four of this year's competition, but the eagle-eyed fans reckon they've already spotted some clues about next year's line-up!

The show began in its usual sparkling fashion this evening with celebrity Shayne Ward taking to the floor with partner Nancy Xu. The pair opened the show with their bowling-themed cha cha, scooping a brilliant 30 points.

They were followed by TV star Sarah Hadland who danced a beautiful foxtrot with her partner Vito Coppola and won 27 points.

But though it was a very strong start to the show, it wasn't the dances that had thrilled the viewers at home.

It was the glittering line-up of stars in the front row of the crowd!

The sharp-eyed fans spotted Ted Lasso star James Lance - who plays reporter Trent Crimm - right at the front.

And he wasn't the only celeb.

He was joined by Kadiff Kirwan, better known as Marcus Longridge in Slow Horses.

"Trent Crimm and Marcus from Slow Horses in the #Strictly audience," said one excited fan.

They weren't the only celebs on show though.

Former contestants Helen Skelton and Sara Davis were there too.

And Gladiator Montell Douglas was being cheered on by Dynamite, while Apollo appeared in her VT.

(Image credit: BBC)

In fact, there were so many celebs on show that fans wondered if they were "foreshadowing" next year's line-up!

Or perhaps it's more of a wish list!

There were so many celebs in the audience this week! (Image credit: BBC)

For now, though, we're still waiting to see who'll be coming back to dance next week, let alone next year!

We'll find out in tomorrow night's results show. Check our TV Guide for more information.