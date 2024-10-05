Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans spot controversial contestant in the crowd!

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 fans love nothing more that spotting familiar faces in the audience each week.

So they were thrilled to spot not one, not two but THREE celebs cheering on one contestant this week!

And they were especially excited to see one controversial celeb back in the ballroom.

Shirley was dressed as Mary Poppins (Image credit: BBC)

This Saturday it was movie week in the Strictly ballroom. We were treated to Sam Quek as Lara Croft, Shane Ward as Elvis, and Toyah Willcox as Ursula the sea witch from The Little Mermaid.

While head judge Shirley Ballas floated down from the studio ceiling as Mary Poppins!

JLS star JB Gill took to the floor with partner Amy Dowden, dancing to Pure Imagination from Wonka.

They wowed the judges with their American smooth, scooping 32 points.

And the fans loved it, too, saying they were "so good"!

JB's famous friends were in the crowd (Image credit: BBC)

But it wasn't just JB's fancy footwork that impressed the viewers. They were also thrilled to spot two of his JLS bandmates, and Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, in the crowd!

Fans were especially delighted to see Aston Merrygold cheering on JB.

Aston took part in Strictly back in 2017. He was paired with Janette Manrara and was a fan fave from the start.

But Aston was eliminated earlier than fans thought he should have been, causing a fair bit of controversy at the time.

So the fans were delighted to see him back in the ballroom - even if he wasn't competing this time!

JB and Amy's American smooth impressed the fans and the judges (Image credit: BBC)

"Never forget," joked one fan, referencing Aston's early exit.

Aston, Marvin and Rochelle cheered on JB (Image credit: BBC)

And Aston wasn't the only JLS star in the crowd. Marvin Humes was also there - along with his wife, Rochelle Humes.

Rochelle took part in the Christmas special episode of Strictly back in 2013 but it didn't go well! Judge Craig Revel Horwood said her dancing reminded him of a "drunken auntie"!

Rude!



The fans were thrilled to see the JLS bandmates, and one excited viewer simply said: "Welcome back, JLS!"

Will JB and Amy be back to dance again next week? All will be revealed in tomorrow evening's results show. Check our TV Guide for more information.