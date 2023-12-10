Strictly Come Dancing fans go WILD for a 'PERFECT' new star!

Strictly Come Dancing has a new star!

And it's not one of the celebrity dancers, their professional partners, the judges, nor the presenters.

It's a golden retriever called Mr Darcy!

Fans loved Mr Darcy's appearance! (Image credit: BBC)

In tonight's results show the professionals kicked off the action with a beautiful group ballroom dance led by Lauren Oakley and Graziano Di Prima.

The romantic, snowy performance ended with Lauren meeting her dream dance partner thanks to his dog - played by Mr Darcy!

The fans loved the new addition to the show.

Mr Darcy was a HIT! (Image credit: BBC)

THERE’S A DOG WHY IS THERE A DOG I LOVE IT #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #SCDDecember 10, 2023 See more

"THERE IS A DOG," wrote one delighted fan. "I LOVE IT."

And there was a lot of love on social media for Mr Darcy.

"Of course the only way to top an amazing Strictly group dance is by bringing on a beautiful golden retriever," said a viewer.

Of course the only way to top an amazing #Strictly group dance is by bringing on a beautiful golden retriever#StrictlyComeDancing #StrictlyResultsDecember 10, 2023 See more

And some fans went even further in their praise for the dancing dog!

"Glitterball trophy to Mr Darcy," joked one viewer.

"Mr Darcy gets a 10 from me," said another.

And one smitten fan said: "Mr Darcy just sold the whole series."

We can't argue with that!

Mr Darcy gets a 10 from me#Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing #dancingdogDecember 10, 2023 See more

Mr Darcy just stole the whole series 😍 #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancingDecember 10, 2023 See more

Glitter ball Trophy to Mr Darcy! #StrictlyComeDancingDecember 10, 2023 See more

One viewer summed it up best.

"DOG ON STRICTLY ALERT!" the happy dog-lover wrote. "PERFECTION IS ACHIEVED!"

DOG ON STRICTLY ALERT!!!! PERFECTION IS ACHIEVED!!! DREAM COME TRUE!!! #STRICTLY #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/BctGTb11C7December 10, 2023 See more

Pooches aside, tonight's show was tense as the results would reveal who was going to stay in the show and reach next week's final!

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier and his partner Dianne Buswell had to dance off against tennis star Annabel Croft and her partner Johannes Radebe.

The judges voted to save Bobby and so Annabel - who was widowed earlier this year - was sent home after telling an emotional Johannes he'd given her a reason to get out of bed.

Aww!

And so the stage is set for next Saturday's final! And we can't wait.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday on BBC One. Check our TV Guide for more information.