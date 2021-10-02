'Strictly Come Dancing' fans SPEECHLESS to spot former 'EastEnders' star on tonight's show

'Strictly Come Dancing' fans were thrilled to see former 'EastEnders' star Ricky Norwood back on their screens.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were in for a treat tonight as former EastEnders star Ricky Norwood made a surprise appearance on the show.

Ricky was there to support his former EastEnders co-star Nina Wadia, along with Sam Atwater and Matt Lapinskas who played characters Leon Small and Anthony Moon.

Ricky, who is best known to soap fans as beloved Walford character, Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb between 2010 and 2015, was spotted watching Nina in rehearsals as she practiced her Tango with dance partner Neil Jones.

Ricky came to watch Nina dance, along with fellow former 'EastEnders' stars Sam and Matt. (Image credit: BBC)

Nina and Neil were getting ready to take to the dance floor in week two of Strictly Come Dancing 2021, but with their dance being so different from last week's Samba, Nina had invited her friends long to give their opinion on how they were getting on.

But Nina needn't have worried, because not only did Ricky love watching the dance in rehearsals, but the performance went smoothly on the live show, too.

Fans couldn't get enough of seeing Ricky - AKA Fatboy - back on their screens. (Image credit: BBC)

Sadly the judges didn't mark the dance highly and after their score from last week was added to this week's, Nina and Neil found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

However, fans were thrilled to see Ricky on their screens again, taking to social media to share how much they missed the character on Fatboy being on their screens...

Arthur "Fatboy" Chubb from #EastEnders in Nina Wadia's training room VT has made my night. RIP #Strictly #scdOctober 2, 2021 See more

FATBOY ON STRICTLY!!!!October 2, 2021 See more

Catching up on Strictly and seeing Matt, Sam and Ricky with Nadia just made me nostalgic! 🥺 #EastEndersOctober 2, 2021 See more

Omd Fatboy I still miss him and his relationship with Dot #strictlyOctober 2, 2021 See more

Tonight's Strictly Come Dancing saw AJ and Kai joint first place on the leaderboard along with John and Johannes after their high score from last week was added to this weeks.

At the other end of the leaderboard, along with Nina and Neil, were Ugo and Oti, and Katie and Gorka.

Tomorrow night will see the first couple voted out of the competition for 2021 as the first Sunday night results show airs. But have Nina and Neil done enough to stay in the competition?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs Sunday night at 7.05pm on BBC1.