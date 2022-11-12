Strictly Come Dancing fans worry a new "curse" could hit the show after spotting a shocking trend

Strictly Come Dancing fans are concerned there's a new 'curse' stalking the competitors this year!

And they're worried that Ellie Taylor and Johannes Rabebe could the next victims of the curse of the Charleston!

Fans reckon the Charleston has spelled doom for more than one contestant this series and they're concerned Ellie and Jojo - Team Jelly as they call themselves - could be next.

Ellie wowed the judges but will the curse strike? (Image credit: BBC)

This week, Ellie and Johannes opened the show dancing their Charleston to Friendship, from Anything Goes.

The pair received high praise from the judges and Shirley - who last week awarded a 5 to Ellie and Johannes - even gave them a standing ovation.

Team Jelly were thrilled to win over the judges because last week their rumba was not popular! In fact, Craig even got his 3 paddle out for devastated Ellie.

This week, though, their dance was a hit.

Team Jelly got 31 for their Charleston (Image credit: BBC)

But even though the viewers at home enjoyed the fun routine, they took to social media to share their worries about the Curse of the Charleston!

They'd realised there's a worrying trend this year of dancers being eliminated after dancing the kooky dance.

While some fans mused that there have been a lot of Charleston-based eliminations this year, others took it further and declared it was the new curse of Strictly!

Anyone have strictly stats? I think the Charlston is awful and always does badly, I believe people get sent home weeks they do it. But I have no stats to back it.#Strictly #BBCStrictly #StrictlyComeDancingNovember 12, 2022 See more

Only one thing stands in the way of Ellie and Johannes reaching Blackpool... #scd #Strictly pic.twitter.com/7eLstKuwtnNovember 12, 2022 See more

Yay sooo happy for Ellie and JoJo, let’s hope the curse of the Charleston this series doesn’t apply to them this week! Get @jojo_radebe to Blackpool! #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2022November 12, 2022 See more

This year Kaye Adams left the competition after dancing her Charleston.

And she's not the only one.

Jayde Adams and James Bye were also eliminated after dancing their Charlestons.

And last week, Ellie Simmonds, who had wowed the judges and viewers in previous weeks, also left the competition after she danced - yes, you've guessed it - a Charleston.

Ellie Simmonds was eliminated after dancing the Charleston (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Will Ellie and Johannes make it to next week's show in Blackpool? Or will the Curse of the Charleston strike again?!