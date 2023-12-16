Strictly Come Dancing final delivers 'moment of the series' say emotional fans

Strictly Come Dancing comes to an end this evening - sob!

The glittering final hit our screens as the three finalists faced off this evening. Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her partner Vito Coppola took on West End star Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and his partner Dianne Buswell.

But the show had barely started before fans were setting social media alight, praising "the moment of the series".

The show had barely started when the fans praised the "moment of the series" (Image credit: BBC)

Tonight's show saw the finalists dance three times. They started by dancing the judges' pick - the routine the judges wanted to see again.

They followed that with their show dances.

And finally they took to the floor to dance their favourite routine of the series.

The finalists were competing for the glitterball trophy (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

It was an emotional evening, with the dancers, judges, audience members and even presenter Claudia Winkleman all welling up throughout the show.

Even notoriously grumpy judge Craig Revel Horwood looked a bit tearful at one point!

But it was a moment right at the start of the show that really had fans sobbing.

When pro dancer Amy Dowden joined the others to take part in the group routine that opened the show.

Amy's appearance thrilled the fans (Image credit: BBC)

Earlier this year, Amy was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

She's been having treatment for her illness and recently finished her eighth and final round of chemotherapy.

She was planning to join her fellow pros in the dance but suffered more bad luck when she fractured her foot in November, leaving her unable to take part.

BUT the fans at home were thrilled when she appeared in the group dance that started tonight's show!

Amy made a surprise appearance in the final! (Image credit: BBC)

"The moment of the whole series," said one emotional viewer, while another said: "Amy finally getting the moment she's been longing for all year."

Amy finally getting the moment she’s been longing for all year and returning to that dance floor 🥲 2023 may have been s*** for her but I hope with all my heart that she’s standing with a celeb in the final of Strictly 2024 🙏🏼 #StrictlyDecember 16, 2023 See more

the moment of the whole series, an inspiration to so many and a moment she has been waiting for the whole of strictly 2024 #strictlyfinal pic.twitter.com/ha9G3FuATSDecember 16, 2023 See more

After going through what she’s been through this year, am a tad teary seeing Amy dancing in the Strictly opening tonight. It will have meant the absolute world to her. 🥹🥹🥹 #Strictly #StrictlyFinalDecember 16, 2023 See more

"Am a tad teary seeing Amy dancing in the Strictly opening tonight," one fan admitted.

Us too!

And another viewer said Amy was "back where she belongs"!

Yessssss!!!! @dowden_amy back where she belongs on that #strictly dance floor 🥳🥳🥳December 16, 2023 See more

Before the show started one fan asked on social media who everyone thought was going to lift the glitterball trophy.

As the group dance drew to a close, a viewer answered the question.

"I think Amy Dowden just did."

We couldn't agree more!

I think Amy Dowden just did. Inspirational. #Strictly #StrictlyFinalDecember 16, 2023 See more

Strictly Come Dancing is over for this year but thankfully there is a Christmas special! Check our TV Guide for more information.