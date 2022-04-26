Strictly Come Dancing icon reveals fab new look

Strictly Come Dancing favorite Giovanni Pernice has showcased a new hairdo on his Instagram account.

He posted a series of photos of him posing in a grey suit, revealing his new hairstyle that has silver and white tones in his normally black hair.

The Italian professional dancer captioned the happy images: “You’re never fully dressed without a smile 😀” and fans flooded the comments, branding him a ‘silver fox.’

A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@giovannipernice) A photo posted by on

Giovanni famously won Strictly Come Dancing 2021 with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who made history as the first deaf contestant to compete in the BBC dancing competition.

After their history-making win, the pair were nominated for a BAFTA in the Must-See TV Moment category for one of their show-stopping routines.

The memorable performance saw the couple stop the music during their routine and dance in silence, which was a powerful demonstration of what dancing is like for Rose and the Deaf community.

Giovanni shared a video of them both on Instagram announcing the exciting news that they had been nominated for a BAFTA.

The caption read: “Can’t believe I’m writing this ..Bafta Nomination! @bafta !!! In the Virgin Media’s Must-See TV Moment category. The cherry on top of the cake for my journey with my wonderful and hero @rose.a.e A dream for both of us and we are so grateful . 🌹🦎

“Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support and to @bbcstrictly and our incredible executive producer @sarahjamesface for giving us a chance to show inclusivity and diversity... you are just the best♥️”

A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@giovannipernice) A photo posted by on

Giovanni spoke on BBC Breakfast, about his reaction to being nominated, and why he thought the dance was so special.

He revealed: "It was more than just a dance and sixteen seconds of silence, for us it was more, 'show what Rose feels every single week' And I think since we did that moment, people have realised how difficult it was for Rose dancing. It was definitely special."

The ballroom sensations also recently reunited for an extra special one-off dance in aid of Red Nose Day 2022, where they performed their iconic waltz to How Long Will I Love You by Ellie Goulding from the semi-final.

Strictly Come Dancing will return this year on BBC One.