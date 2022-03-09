Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni to reunite for a very special reason

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis and pro partner Giovanni Pernice will reunite to dance once again.

Strictly Come Dancing favorites Rose Ayling-Ellis and professional dancer Giovanni Pernice will reunite for an extra special dance after being crowned the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champions.

The ballroom sensations will be getting back together in aid of Red Nose Day 2022 for an exciting one-off dance, where they will perform their iconic waltz to “How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding from the semi-final.

The EastEnders actress made history as the first deaf contestant to compete and win the dancing competition. During her stint on the show, she won the nation’s heart with her emotional and spectacular performances, which eventually led her to win the Glitterball trophy.

As well as featuring the much-loved Strictly pair, Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2022 will have a star-studded line-up, with some of the country’s biggest celebrities taking part in raising money for vulnerable people across the UK.

Rose and Giovanni were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

Another Strictly star set to appear in the charitable event is TV presenter AJ Odudu, who will be doing a live prize raffle alongside The Masked Singer UK host Joel Dommett, where they will be giving away some phenomenal gifts.

To add more excitement, it was recently announced that comedy duo French and Saunders will reunite for a special episode of The Repair Shop.

Dawn French was delighted to be taking part in Comic Relief, saying: “I don't think we've ever said no to Comic Relief because it just is too important, and because it's from our community, and we were there right at the very beginning.

“I know that the money is spent correctly and I know that there are projects that are ongoing that need us to be ongoing and I wouldn't ever want to let anyone down. So I think the more that we can do to boost and support, the better!”

It will be a diverse night of entertainment at the big Red Nose Day event, from a Glow Up special featuring celebrity MUAs to Stephen Fry reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Also, comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will play a round of celebrity mini-golf, and two major Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne, will surprise young fans. Other big names set to appear for the big night are Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Kylie Minogue, Stephen Fry, Sandi Toksvig and many more.

Red Nose Day 2022 will air on BBC One at 7pm on Friday, March. 18.