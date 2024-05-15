Strictly Come Dancing marks anniversary with details for a huge new spin-off show

Strictly Come Dancing is marking its 20th anniversary today, Wednesday, May 15, with the exciting news there will be a special episode airing later this year.

The unmissable one-off show will land on BBC One and BBC iPlayer to celebrate two decades of glitz, glamour and memorable moves.

The BBC has promised a show-stopping spectacular featuring iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers and judges, all to celebrate the global phenomenon that Strictly has become.

Since the first episode debuted on BBC One on the evening of Saturday, May 15, 2004, Strictly Come Dancing has gone on to become a critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning hit, with the most recent win coming at the weekend as the show won in the Best Entertainment category for the third time at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024.

Strictly is known for its spectacular group dances. (Image credit: BBC)

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: "Strictly Come Dancing is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance.

"Throughout its 20-year history, the show has launched careers, sparked trends, and touched the hearts of millions with its dazzling performances, emotional journeys, and unforgettable moments and we will be showcasing it all in this very special programme."

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director, BBC Studios Entertainment said: "From glittering Ballroom numbers to high-energy Latin routines, the show continues to push the boundaries of dance and entertainment and we want viewers to join us in raising a toast to 20 years of sparkle and shine in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom."

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we don't have a release date for the new show yet, we do know that Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is coming back to BBC One in the autumn with a new celebrity line up. So while we might have a bit of a wait to see who we will be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list, at least we have this spin-off to look forward to in the meantime.

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 will air later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can catch up on past series of the show on BBC iPlayer.