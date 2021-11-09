'Strictly Come Dancing' reveals songs and dances for week 8

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is about to enter the eighth week of the competition, and the songs and dance styles for Saturday's live show have been revealed.

Last week, we said goodbye to Adam Peaty who became the seventh contestant to leave the programme after the judges decided to save Tilly Ramsay and Nikita from elimination.

Speaking to the hosts of It Takes Two, Adam opened up about the reasons he could've been in the bottom two. Revealing a hidden injury, he said: "I can say this now, normally I’d keep this under wraps but my ankles were going, my calf was going.

"I was trying to do as many runs as I can but the jive is one of those dances that requires 150%."

He went on to address the judges, saying: "The judges have a role and I think they did that very fairly. I’ve got nothing against that and as a competitor, you’ve got to respect that and I have respect for that."

But although we've said goodbye to Adam, there are still eight couples ready to dance off in the hopes of winning the glitterball trophy.

Strictly Week 8 songs and dances

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are doing the Paso Doble to Game Of Survival by Ruelle.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are doing a couple's choice routine to Symphony by Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson.

Sara Davies and Aljaz Škorjanec will Argentine Tango to No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) by Donna Summer and Barbra Streisand

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin are Quickstepping to I Won’t Dance by Damita Jo.

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova are dancing the American Smooth to King Of The Road by The Proclaimers.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will Samba to Acuyuye by DLG.

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will rather fittingly do the Charleston to The Charleston by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys

Finally, Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden will Viennese Waltz to Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday 13 November at 6:45pm on BBC1 — see our TV Guide for full listings.