‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star AJ Odudu could return for next year's series

Strictly Come Dancing star and TV presenter AJ Odudu could be given the opportunity to perform a one-off dance with professional partner Kai Widdrington during the 2022 series.

AJ was left devastated as she had to pull out of this year’s Strictly final due to sustaining a painful foot injury that ended up with her in crutches. But, things could be looking up for AJ as she may reportedly be able to perform once again with Kai Widdrington in the next series.

A show source allegedly revealed to The Sun that: “The winner of the show returns to perform again for one dance when the series starts up again and it’s been suggested AJ could be allowed to come back for one last turn on the dance floor.

“Nothing has been decided yet but, if they can make schedules line up, AJ could be back for a final spin.”

This would not be the first time a celebrity has been invited back as show bosses allowed boxer Nicola Adams and her professional partner Katya Jones to have one last dance after they were forced to leave the competition last year due to Covid.

The source continued: “The idea of allowing AJ to perform one last routine is something they’d love to make happen.”

AJ Odudu with professional partner Kai Widdrington. (Image credit: BBC)

AJ congratulated Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis on her win via an Instagram post with the caption: “Aww me and you @rose.a.e from start to finish. What champs you & @pernicegiovann1 truly are. Congratulations, not just for all that you brought to the dancefloor but for showing everyone, there's nothing that can't be achieved.”

A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu) A photo posted by on

Luckily for AJ, she seems to be recovering well after posting a snap of her walking in crutches and smiling, captioned: “Don't worry gang, I promise I'm resting my foot now, but today I just had to pop out & handle some business in a bangin' tartan trouser.”

A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu) A photo posted by on

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 5.10pm on BBC1. For more information on what to watch this festive season, check out our Christmas TV guide.