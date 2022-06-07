Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker teases new project with Nadiya Bychkova

Strictly Come Dancing's Dan Walker hinted at an upcoming project with his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova.

The ex BBC Breakfast presenter was paired with professional dancer Nadiya in Strictly Come Dancing 2021 and came fifth behind Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite, AJ Odudu and Rhys Stephenson.

After enjoying his Strictly stint, he teased that he will be joining forces with Nadiya again for another project in the future and revealed how supportive she was throughout the Strictly process.

Talking to Digital Spy (opens in new tab), Dan said: "She sort of grabbed me by the hand and said, 'I'll teach you how to dance and if you enjoy it, people will enjoy watching you.’”

"We just laughed every week. People kept voting us through, we were never in the bottom two until the quarter-finals, and it was amazing. It was like a surreal experience,” he continued.

Nadiya and Dan entertained the nation with their dancing. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

"But I loved the process of learning to dance and when you spend time with somebody who loves dancing as much as she does, it just rubs off on you.

"I hope to continue to dance. We've done some charity stuff and we've got something else coming out later on this year.

"I hope to continue to dance because it was something I never thought I'd get my head round and something I thought was far beyond me, something other people did.

"Because of her I sort of fell in love with the process of learning dance and I had the best time on that programme. I loved it," he gushed.

Dan and Nadiya are planing future projects together. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

In recent news, Nadiya confirmed that she's in a relationship with fellow Strictly professional Kai Widdrington, revealing it's been 'a couple of months' since they started dating 'properly'.

There were rumors that the duo were together, but Nadiya has since opened up about their relationship, saying that they are both focused on work and 'getting to know each other'.

Nadiya told Mail Online (opens in new tab): "We've been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now. It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn on BBC One.