Romance for Strictly Come Dancing stars as pros confirm they're dating

Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya Bychkova has confirmed she's in a relationship with fellow professional Kai Widdrington, revealing it's been 'a couple of months' since they started dating 'properly'.

There have been rumors that the duo are together, but now Nadiya has opened up about their relationship, saying that they are both focused on work but 'getting to know each other'.

Nadiya Bychkova told Mail Online: "We've been seeing each other properly for a couple of months now. It's early days and we've been rehearsing for the Strictly Professionals tour, so there's been very little free time.

"But we're getting to know more and more about each other day by day. He's kind and compassionate and makes me laugh. I feel very relaxed with him."

Nadiya went on to say they were 'compatible' when it came to their shared job as professional dancers, adding: "Kai’s a fantastic dancer. He’s 6ft 2in and I’m 5ft 8in so we’re very compatible on the dance floor. There aren’t that many tall male dancers.

"We're focused on our work, but thankfully we both understand this is part of what we do."

Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova at the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour dress rehearsal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nadiya was previously engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter Mila, and she has stressed that it's important for her to have a good relationship with her ex for her daughter's sake.

She added: "We’ll always be connected by Mila, who we love more than anyone, and we’ll do our best to make sure she’s the happiest child. It’s important to Matija and me that we have a good relationship for Mila’s sake.

"Having a child surpasses everything else. We make sure it all works around her and we both understand our responsibilities."

In the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, Nadiya was paired with BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker where they finished 5th. Meanwhile, Kai was partnered with AJ Odudu and made the final three, though had to withdraw due to AJ sustaining an injury before the final.

Nadiya joined the Strictly family in 2017 and Kai was a newcomer for 2021, having previously participated in the Irish version, Dancing with the Stars.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One later this year.