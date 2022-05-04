Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse hints at show return just weeks after quitting

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse has teased that she could return to the show in the future, despite quitting back in February.

The South African professional dancer has since been busy with other TV projects, including her latest dating show Romeo & Duet and being a judge on this year’s Dancing On Ice, as well as returning to her judging duties for The Masked Dancer UK 2022.

However, it seems that she would be up for having another dance in the famous Strictly Come Dancing ballroom again.

Speaking to WalesOnline, she revealed: “Strictly has been everything to me and has given me this amazing platform that I have. No, I’m not done — it still has a place in my heart.”

Oti was the first professional dancer to win the show in two consecutive years. First, in 2019 when she was partnered with actor Kelvin Fletcher and in 2020, when she was paired with comedian Bill Bailey.

Oti won Strictly in 2020 with Bill Bailey. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

She announced her Strictly exit on Instagram, alongside a montage of her former celebrity dance partners over the years.

The caption read: “Never easy to say goodbye ♥️ I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time. Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever. Thank you @sarahjamesface @jack.will.g and @jasongilkison for truly believing in me 💛.”

She then thanked everyone involved in her Strictly journey and that she’ll always 'Keeeep Dancing!'

Oti isn’t the only Strictly pro to have made the decision to leave the show, as fan-favorite Aljaž Škorjanec also announced that he wouldn’t be returning.

He also took to Instagram to say how grateful he was for the inspirational time he had on the show.

