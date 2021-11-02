'Strictly' songs and dances for week seven announced
By Grace Morris
'Strictly Come Dancing' has revealed the songs and dance for week seven. Let’s see who’s dancing to what as the competition gets tougher.
There were plenty of screams and sparkles during Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 Halloween week, with Rose Ayling-Ellis scoring the first perfect 40 of the series with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice. But unfortunately, we had to say goodbye to Judi Love as she was sent home last week.
Judi described her time on Strictly as a “life-changing experience” and showed her appreciation to her partner Graziano Di Prima: “Graziano has supported me, stuck by me, and took me to a place I never thought I could go and so for that, I love you so much.”
The remaining nine couples will continue competing for the Glitterball trophy once again with a new and exciting set of dance routines and songs. Rose is the current favourite to win the show after her epic Halloween performance.
As the competition heats up, here are the announced songs and dances each couple will be dancing this week...
Strictly Come Dancing week seven songs and dances
AJ Odudu & Kai Widdrington are doing the Charleston to Don’t Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine, Pinky and The Girls
Rose Ayling-Ellis & Giovanni Pernice will do the Samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson
Sara Davies & Aljaz Skorjanec will dance Quickstep to 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton
Tilly Ramsay & Nikita Kuzman will Tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max
Adam Peaty & Katya Jones will Jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers
Dan Walker & Nadiya Bychkova will be doing the Couple’s Choice to Classic by MKTO
John Whaite & Johannes Radebe will Rumba to Shape of My Heart by Sting
Rhys Stephenson & Nancy Xu will Quickstep to What A Man Gotta Do by Jones Brothers
Tom Fletcher & Amy Dowden are doing the Paso Doble to Amparito Roca by Jamie Texidor
Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 6:45 p.m - check out our TV Guide for full TV listings.
