Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec has his sights set on Hollywood
By Lucy Buglass published
Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec is keen to swap the dance floor for the big screen following his recent decision to leave the series.
Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec has teased that he's "trying to get his foot in the door" when it comes to pursuing a career in Hollywood.
Aljaz left the BBC dancing competition after the 2021 series, where he was partnered with Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, and has gone on to tell fans that he's keen to seek out new challenges going forward.
In an interview with Hello, Aljaz revealed: "I've had an incredible nine years on Strictly and have felt so lucky to be there, but it felt like the right time to take a risk and open myself up to new challenges.
"I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I'm still young enough and my body is 100 per cent capable. I'm just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door. Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn't dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly."
Aljaz is married to fellow pro-dancer Janette Manrara, who also decided to try new things when she stepped down as a professional Strictly dancer in order to co-host its sister show It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.
She added that she fully supports her husband's decisions, saying: "I already imagine him as a Hollywood leading man; he definitely has what it takes and he has always been my Prince Charming."
Aljaz and Janette, who have been married for five years, also spoke about working together on Strictly Come Dancing especially when it came down to choreography.
He revealed: "Janette and I were a team and helped choreograph each other's routines and every time I needed a shoulder or a hug she was there. But last year was different because, for the first time ever, I felt like I was doing Strictly on my own."
Janette added that his departure was emotional, saying: "The day he made the announcement we were literally holding hands with tears in our eyes because it was a bittersweet feeling."
Now Aljaz's schedule is a bit freer, fans might be seeing him on brand new sets in the future, so keep your eyes peeled to see what he gets up to!
Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 later this year.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.