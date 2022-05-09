Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec has his sights set on Hollywood

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec has teased that he's "trying to get his foot in the door" when it comes to pursuing a career in Hollywood.

Aljaz left the BBC dancing competition after the 2021 series, where he was partnered with Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, and has gone on to tell fans that he's keen to seek out new challenges going forward.

In an interview with Hello, Aljaz revealed: "I've had an incredible nine years on Strictly and have felt so lucky to be there, but it felt like the right time to take a risk and open myself up to new challenges.

"I want to try other things like film, TV and radio while I'm still young enough and my body is 100 per cent capable. I'm just a fan of the craft and am trying to get my foot in the door. Do I want to go to Hollywood? Of course! If I didn't dream big I would never have ended up on Strictly."

Aljaz is married to fellow pro-dancer Janette Manrara, who also decided to try new things when she stepped down as a professional Strictly dancer in order to co-host its sister show It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.

She added that she fully supports her husband's decisions, saying: "I already imagine him as a Hollywood leading man; he definitely has what it takes and he has always been my Prince Charming."

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara on the set of Strictly Come Dancing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aljaz and Janette, who have been married for five years, also spoke about working together on Strictly Come Dancing especially when it came down to choreography.

He revealed: "Janette and I were a team and helped choreograph each other's routines and every time I needed a shoulder or a hug she was there. But last year was different because, for the first time ever, I felt like I was doing Strictly on my own."

Janette added that his departure was emotional, saying: "The day he made the announcement we were literally holding hands with tears in our eyes because it was a bittersweet feeling."

Now Aljaz's schedule is a bit freer, fans might be seeing him on brand new sets in the future, so keep your eyes peeled to see what he gets up to!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 later this year.