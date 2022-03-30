Suranne Jones reunites with Coronation Street icon

Former Coronation Street legend Suranne Jones shared a special moment with her old soap co-star Jennie McAlpine as they reunited at the premiere of Gentleman Jack season 2.

The Vigil actress posted a picture of the reunion on her Instagram, along with the caption: “Oldest .. Bestest … ❤️ #mycrewforthenight.”

A post shared by Suranne Jones (@suranne_jones) A photo posted by on

Jennie is known for playing long-running character Fiz Stape in the ITV soap and first appeared on the cobbles in 2001, coinciding with Suranne’s stint on the show from 2000 to 2004.

Suranne played Karen McDonald in Coronation Street, where she wed Weatherfield’s most married man Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) in 2001 and again in 2004.

Their marriage ended disastrously and she said goodbye to the cobbles on Boxing Day 2004 after Steve ended their turbulent marriage.

Karen married Steve McDonald twice in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Since her departure from one of the nation’s most-loved soaps, Suranne has gone on to star in major hit dramas, including, Doctor Foster, Scott & Bailey, Gentleman Jack, Unforgiven and many more.

The award-winning actress recently teased her new three-part relationship drama Maryland, which tells the story of two estranged sisters forced together by their mother’s death.

The plot reads: “Each sister flies out to the Isle of Man to discover and repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, who they learn has been living a double life, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester, whilst creating another world for herself….. Maryland. Confined on the island with each other, the sisters can’t escape the ripple effect of their mother’s secrets and lies.”

Suranne recently starred in hit ITV drama series Vigil. (Image credit: BBC)

Her former co-star Jennie, is a fan-favourite amongst Corrie fans and has been at the forefront of many big storylines, including her partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) cheating on her with Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu) and Fiz's young daughter Hope starting a fire at Tyrone and Alina’s flat after finding out about the affair.

Fiz has since started a new relationship with Phill Whittaker (Jamie Kenna), which made Tyrone jealous when he found out.

Coronation Street now airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.