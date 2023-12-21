Surprise! New South Park: Not Suitable for Children Paramount Plus special streaming

The latest South Park special quietly dropped on Paramount Plus. South Park: Not Suitable for Children takes on OnlyFans and influencers in this hilariously irreverent animated special.

Take a look at the synopsis of South Park: Not Suitable for Children: "After it’s discovered that a teacher at South Park Elementary has an OnlyFans page, Randy is compelled to take a closer look at the seedy underbelly of the world of on-line influencers."

While South Park is undeniably an animated series geared toward adults, with its razor-sharp social commentary and all-around irreverence, this time the title "warns" viewers about the special's adult themes.

As with most of the South Park specials, there are two big stories that play out in the special. The primary story is the discovery that one of the school's teachers has an OnlyFans account; while most of the parents are outraged, Randy sees it as an opportunity to make more money. The other story sees the town's kids obsessed with the latest energy drink fad, which turns into a case of the haves and the have-nots. Behind it all is the exploration about the larger mystery of the internet influencers who are responsible for driving the obsession.

Paramount Plus is the home of a handful of streaming specials from, including South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars, South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 and the most recent release, South Park: Joining the Panderverse. Joining the Panderverse features the people of South Park learning about the dangers of AI.

South Park airs on Comedy Central, but the streaming specials are exclusive to Paramount Plus. The series has been renewed through 2027, which will coincide with the show's 30th season.

South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker also serve as executive producers on South Park: Not Suitable for Children in addition to their work as part of the voice cast.

South Park: Not Suitable for Children is available to stream on Paramount Plus in the US and Canada now. The special will be available to viewers in the UK and other international markets on December 21.