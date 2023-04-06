Survivor Twitter is very confused and concerned about the show's upcoming twist

Survivor Twitter had plenty to talk about on Wednesday night as our three tribes of Survivor 44—Tika, Soka and Ratu—have finally made it to the merge phase of the competition (with new buffs to boot). But it was actually what happened after this week's episode that has viewers both confused and concerned.

Following this week's Tribal Council—during which the newly combined tribemates voted out "big threat" Josh, the seventh eliminated player from the Survivor 44 cast, after much back-and-forth over whether he actually had a real idol or not (he did not)—the credits rolled and the promo for next week's episode appeared.

In the promo, Survivor host Jeff Probst can be seen telling the competitors, “You’ll have no say in who goes home,” a twist that left not only players like Carolyn and Carson with their jaws dropped, but also viewers at home.

Does this mean no Tribal Council next episode? What about individual immunity? And what about all of those idols—real or otherwise—still floating around the camp? (If you need an idol recap, Carson provided a handy one this past episode: he had a real idol, but it became powerless upon the merge; Jaime has a fake one from Matthew; and both Danny and Carolyn have real idols from their times in Soka and Tika, respectively. As for other advantages, Lauren disclosed that she has an extra vote.

"Now is when chaos ensues simply because there are TOO MANY idols/fake idols/advantages in play," one fan posted (opens in new tab) on Twitter. Another frustrated viewer (opens in new tab) added: "I am so tired of twists and idols. I don’t know 1/2 their names. Just play the damn game."

How will Jeff's latest twist affect alliances and relationships? Will it change things up for Lauren, who appears to have her sights on breaking up this season's sweet showmance between Matt and Frannie next episode? We're all going to have to stay tuned to see!

Fans take to Survivor Twitter to discuss that new promo:

