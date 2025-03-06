The BBC has the best comedy I've watched in years - and it's just been renewed for a second season

As a huge fan of Motherland, I couldn't wait for Amandland to arrive and I definitely wasn't disappointed - and, it turns out the rest of the nation has loved the spin-off just as much as I did, because it has been announced today, Thursday, March 6, that the comedy has been commissioned for a second series.

The series follows Lucy Punch as Amanda, who in series one had to downsize and move to South Harlesden, or as the estate agent called it - SoHa (definitely not the area around Wormwood Scrubs prison). And with Joanna Lumley back as Amanda’s sharp-tongued mother Felicity, the series was always going to be a recipe for success.

Add in the brilliant Philippa Dunne as Amanda's long-suffering friend, Anne, and an array of other new cast additions including Amanda’s downstairs neighbour Mal (Samuel Anderson) and power couple Della and Fi (Siobhán McSweeney and Rochenda Sandall) and it's easy to see why viewers want more.

Joanna Lumley shines as Amanda's flaky mother, Felicity. (Image credit: BBC One / Merman)

Since launching, Amandaland has averaged 6.4M viewers, making it one of the BBC’s biggest comedy launches in recent years - just a fraction behind Ludwig and on par with The Outlaws.

The first series ended with Amanda turning down a proposal from South African property developer Johannes, choosing instead to stay in SoHa with Anne and her friends - but where will season two take her? It is yet to be announced if Peter Serafinowicz will return as Jonannes, but maybe there could be romance for Amanda and her neighbour Mal, who in season one had a flirty love/hate relationship going on.

One thing is for sure, as spin-offs go, Amanadland is as good as it gets and I can't wait for season 2 to arrive.

You can watch all three seasons of Motherland and the first season of Amandaland on BBC iPlayer now.