The Outlaws season 3: plot, cast and everything we know

The Outlaws season 3 is officially confirmed, and filming is already underway.

On Tuesday, May 9, it was revealed that the BBC and Amazon Studios comedy-thriller would be back on our screens, reuniting us with our misfit group of strangers working in a Community Payback scheme.

Of the announcement, The Outlaws co-creator Stephen Merchant said: "After the overwhelming response to the first two series, I’m delighted to be bringing back our lovable band of miscreants for more misadventures.

"Audiences have really taken the characters to their hearts, so I can’t wait for them to see what hot water we’ve thrown them into this time. And I’m thrilled we’ll once again be filming in my hometown of Bristol. I expect I’ll be welcomed with a ticker-tape parade. It didn’t happen on the previous series, but I put that down to Covid", Merchant added.

Here's what we know so far about The Outlaws season 3 right now

At the time of writing, we don't know when The Outlaws season 3 will air on TV. However, we do know that filming on the third season is already underway in and around Bristol, so hopefully, it won't be too much longer before we hear more.

As and when we get more info, we'll be sure to include the release date here.

Elsewhere, viewers can stream the previous two seasons of The Outlaws on Prime Video.

The Outlaws season 3 plot

Plot details are very much under wraps at the moment, though a small tease of what's to come has been released. Be warned, though, if you aren't caught up just yet, it will spoil what went down in The Outlaws season 2.

"With crime boss The Dean behind bars awaiting trial, The Outlaws are moving on with their lives - until one of their own returns with a deadly secret, hurling them back into mortal danger. As a murder manhunt closes in on the gang, can they prove their innocence before The Dean's case collapses and he comes looking for revenge?"

Production staff are clearly very excited to be bringing The Outlaws back. Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC said: "We couldn’t be happier to have The Outlaws back in our lives. Stephen and the team have delivered a fantastic set of scripts for the third series, and we can’t wait to see the incredible cast bring them to life for BBC viewers to enjoy.”

Mark Linsey, President of Scripted at BBC Studios Production added: "The Outlaws series one and two have been a great success with audiences globally and we are very pleased to be working again with the talented Stephen Merchant and the team at Big Talk to bring the hilarious band of criminals back for another series with our partners at Amazon Prime Video.”

The Outlaws season 3 cast

The main cast of The Outlaws. (Image credit: BBC)

The BBC has already confirmed which of our stars will be making a return for The Outlaws season 3. That means you can expect to see the following faces back for this third outing:

Stephen Merchant (The Office) as Greg

Rhianne Barreto (Honour) as Rani

Gamba Cole (Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle) as Christian / Benjamin

Darren Boyd (The Salisbury Poisonings) as as John

Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time) as Myrna

Eleanor Tomlinson (Chloe) as Lady Gabriella

Jessica Gunning (Back) as Diane

Charles Babalola (Bancroft) as Malaki

Tom Hanson (Brassic) as Spencer

Claes Bang (Bad Sisters) as The Dean

The most glaring omission from this list is Christopher Walken, who played the American conman, Frank, in the first two seasons. Does this mean he won't be back for the next series?

How many episodes of The Outlaws season 3 will there be?

The Outlaws' third season will run for five episodes, making this the show's shortest outing to date.

Is there a The Outlaws season 3 trailer?

Not yet, but we'll include the trailer here if and when it arrives.