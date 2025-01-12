Lifetime's new crime thriller The Bear Lake Murders premieres tonight

Having a scenic mountain vacation in a small resort town sounds like a lovely weekend away — that is, until your fellow travelers start dropping dead one by one. Such are the terrifying events at the center of The Bear Lake Murders, the chilling new Lifetime crime thriller premiering tonight, January 12 at 8pm Eastern Time.

Per the network, the movie's official synopsis reads: "The local sheriff of a picturesque mountain lake resort town partners with a burnt-out big-city female detective to help uncover the sinister truth behind a series of annual 'accidental' deaths, leading them to believe that a serial killer, hidden among the tourists and residents, may be preying on vacationers each year."

Actress Mercedes de la Zerda — who recently played another detective, Amielynn Vega, on the Prime Video crime drama Cross — portrays Ally Foster, our burned-out female detective. She's joined in The Bear Lake Murders cast by Tom Stevens (Moonshine, Jailbreak Lovers) as town sheriff Roy Martin, as well as Blake Williams as Brodie Doyle, Magalie as Rebecca Martin, Brandon Giddens as Miles, Tavia Cervi as Eve, Chris Fassbender as Caden Hodge, Jennifer Procé as Sienna Hartley, and Jonas Janz as Austin.

Filmmaker Danny J. Boyle, who also directed recent Lifetime title The Last Thing She Said, is in the director’s chair, with a script from screenwriter Ken Miyamoto (Taken in Plain Sight, The Neighbors Are Watching).

To watch the premiere of The Bear Lake Murders on Sunday, January 12 at 8pm ET, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, The Bear Lake Murders will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, January 13.