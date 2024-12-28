Lifetime's latest thriller The Last Thing She Said debuts tonight

The world of modern dating can be an awkward one, especially when you get set up by well-meaning friends and family with a romantic suitor that you see absolutely no future with. Lifetime takes that social discomfort and gives it a dangerous twist with its new thriller The Last Thing She Said (not to be confused with the similarly titled Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me), which premieres tonight, December 28 at 8pm Eastern Time on the cable channel.

Per Lifetime, the official synopsis for The Last Thing She Said reads: "A young woman working extra-long hours in a corporate office is befriended by the building’s elderly, nighttime cleaning-lady. But their late-night relationship turns uneasy, then dangerous, after the young woman rejects a date request from the cleaning lady’s awkward, middle-aged son."

Actress Kylee Bush (Checkin' It Twice, Secrets in the Wilderness) plays our main character Kate Winslow. The rest of The Last Thing She Said cast includes performers like Jill Teed, Tanya Champoux, Tyler Cody, Alana Hawley Purvis, Shastina Kumar, Curtis Lovell, Lucas Penner, Jonathan Hawley Purvis, Marika Siewert and Sarah Christine Smith. Danny J. Boyle (Prey for the Bride, Secret Life of the Pastor's Wife) is in the director's seat, with a script written by Don Woodman.

After several weeks of festive end-of-year titles including Christmas movies like The Holiday Junkie, How to Fall in Love by Christmas and Christmas in the Spotlight, Lifetime is seemingly back to its regularly scheduled programming of pulpy thrillers and mystery flicks, which is good news for you crime-heads.

To tune into the premiere of The Last Thing She Said tonight at 8pm ET, you're going to need access to Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, The Last Thing She Said will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, December 29.