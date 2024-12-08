Teri Hatcher leads How to Fall in Love by Christmas tonight on Lifetime

A number of jolly new holiday movies have already debuted this year, including Meet Me Next Christmas and The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix, A Novel Noel and Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle on Hallmark Channel and Nutcrackers on Hulu. And Lifetime is also getting into the themed Christmas TV programming with the festive rom-com How to Fall in Love by Christmas, starring Teri Hatcher.

Premiering tonight, December 8 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, the romantic comedy sees the Desperate Housewives star play Nora, a beloved writer-turned-CEO of her own Goop-like lifestyle brand, PRISM. Nora must secure a partnership with Take To Heart to save her company, but the only way to appease them is for her to write a column on falling in love by Christmas with the help of the charming and handsome photographer Jack Paxton (played by Dan Payne) who has been assigned to the piece.

It's a bit of a reunion between Hatcher and Payne, who had previously worked together on Lifetime's Christmas at the Chalet. The actress told Swooon: “What was funny for Dan and I, specifically, is that we had done a movie together previously, where he played the ex-husband that I wanted nothing to do with, and then we ended up being cast together in this movie where he becomes the man that my character falls in love with. That was really fun for us off-camera because we just enjoy working together.”

Alongside Teri Hatcher and Dan Payne, the cast of How to Fall in Love by Christmas includes Shawn Ahmed, Howard Hoover, Christian Corrai, Jordyn Negri, Rachel Wilson, Simon Henderson, Janice Mendes, Allison Brennan and Jorge Molina, among others. Michael Kennedy directed the 90-minute flick, with a script written by Ansley Gordon.

To watch the premiere of How to Fall in Love by Christmas on Sunday, December 8 you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, How to Fall in Love by Christmas will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, December 9.

How To Fall in Love by the Holidays | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for How to Fall in Love by Christmas before tuning in for the Teri Hatcher-led romantic comedy tonight on Lifetime.