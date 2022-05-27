The Big Breakfast to return to our screens after two decades
The Big Breakfast will be back on our screens with award-winning presenters AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan at the helm.
Channel 4's hit show The Big Breakfast is set to be revived this summer after two decades off-screen.
The show will be hosted by Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Odudu and The Masked Singer UK judge Mo Gilligan, after the pair first presented the show as a one-off special for Channel 4's Black to Front day last year.
Now it seems that they're bringing back the format as four episodes have been scheduled to air in August.
AJ and Mo were awarded the Royal Television Society award for their efforts in the special, so it only seems right for them to return at the helm.
The new format will be broadcast live on Saturday mornings for two and a half hours, with AJ and Mo welcoming a number of guests bright and early to the show and covering the hot topics of the day.
The Big Breakfast first aired in 1992 until 2002 and was presented by Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin.
Popular puppet duo Zig and Zag also featured on the show, who were a pair of furry extra-terrestrial twins from the planet Zog.
AJ expressed her excitement for the upcoming show saying: "There really is nothing like The Big Breakfast on our screens. I loved hosting it last year and I am looking forward to being back at the house to kick off summer weekends on this now award-winning show."
Mo echoed her thoughts, revealing: “I love being part of this incredible history-making show. The whole team are so spectacular, and I have so much fun working with AJ – she’s one of the best in the business. And now a live summer series? Let’s go!"
Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris, said: “Mo and AJ both have their own big primetime entertainment shows on Channel 4 with The Lateish Show and The Bridge, so it’s really exciting to be able to harness their combined power and brilliant chemistry to smash into the morning schedules once again.”
The Big Breakfast is set to air live on Saturday mornings on Channel 4 in August.
