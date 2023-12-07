The Bold and the Beautiful: new tension between Ridge and Thorne?

After getting an urgent call from his brother, Thorne Forrester (Windsor Harmon) made it to Los Angeles in time for his father's party on The Bold and the Beautiful, only to learn the Forrester patriarch is dying. Will this rekindle the tension between Thorne and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)?

Before we jump to speculation, we have to go back and look at the contentious history between the two Forrester siblings.

Thorne Forrester is the only biological son of Eric Forrester (John McCook). His older brother, Ridge, is only his half brother; Ridge is the biological son of Stephanie Forrester and Massimo Marone. However, by the time the truth of Ridge's paternity was discovered he was already a big part of the Forrester family, so he kept his place as the eldest son and eventual Forrester Creations CEO.

Ridge and Thorne have always had a contentious relationship dating back to an entanglement involving Caroline Spencer, Ridge's former fiance and Thorne's eventual wife. Caroline still loved Ridge, though, and once they married she found out he still loved her, too, but the letter where Ridge professed his love to her was hidden by Thorne and Ridge's new girlfriend, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

To make matters worse, Ridge ended up sleeping with Caroline after she believed him to be Thorne, leading Thorne to shoot Ridge in the head with his mother's gun (In fairness, he'd been on pain meds while recovering from surgery). Neither Ridge nor Thorne could recall what happened that night, so Stephanie cleaned up the mess and kept it hidden from her sons. When Caroline tried to get back together with Ridge, Thorne eventually cut his wife and his brother from his life.

Fast forward to the present day. Clearly, as the two brothers embrace in the Forrester Creations CEO office, it looks like bygones are bygones. And when Thorne learns about Eric's condition, all his focus is turned to his father.

However, Thorne expressed frustration that Ridge didn't tell him sooner, despite Ridge's insistence that Eric doesn't want anyone to know about his condition; indeed, Eric doesn't even know Ridge knows about it. Ridge insists Thorne plays along with the charade, no matter how hard it is for him.

Thorne also doesn’t know that only days beforehand, Eric changed his will and power of attorney, granting Ridge control over his medical affairs. Given their contentious past, it seems very likely that once things settle down, Thorne is going to start asking questions about why Ridge (and Ridge's entire family) are holding all the positions of power at Forrester Creations. It could get very ugly very quickly.