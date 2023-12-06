The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Eric says goodbye?

After tearing at our heartstrings with a look back at Eric’s (John McCook) journey on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s time for one final Forrester soiree. As time passes, it really feels like Eric is saying goodbye.

First it was the final collection for the fashion showdown, and now it’s a final gala. Eric’s condition seems to be worsening as he’s bedridden on oxygen, but by golly he’s still going to have his party that night. And no one can stop him. We even see a tearjerker of a montage showing his past and all he lived for, and all he lives for now. And that was just the first montage…then there was the Stephanie montage. And the Donna montage. Montages for everyone!

Stopping him is what everyone is trying to do, of course. When Donna (Jennifer Gareis) tells Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) that the party must take place later that day, they want to change her mind. But when she reveals the latest development with Eric, they reluctantly agree that he should get whatever he wants.

At Forrester Creations, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) think the party needs to be postponed, especially after learning about Eric collapsing. But when Brooke and Katie tell the group that Eric’s mind is made up, Ridge springs into action and calls Thorne (Windsor Harmon), telling his younger brother that he needs to get to LA, posthaste.

Though we’re still in the dark about his diagnosis, and while Finn might be looking into his condition , we have no idea what’s actually going on with Eric’s health. After collapsing, he’s been in bed on oxygen and it looks like he’s worse than ever before. Is this the end? How can he possibly host a party and not give his condition away?

With Eric’s son Thorne coming into town, and his daughter Bridget (Ashley Jones) soon to follow, the party is happening and it certainly does look like a goodbye. A very long goodbye.