The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of October 7: Hope's new men?

Love seems to be on Hope's mind next week as she tries to make sense of her suddenly busy love life. Let's look at the preview of The Bold and the Beautiful for the week of October 7.

Hope's (Annika Noelle) love life has been something of a roller coaster the past several months and now things are taking an unexpected turn. And speaking of unexpected, Liam (Scott Clifton) is stunned to find his younger brother working at Forrester Creations.

Take a look at the preview of what's coming up for the week of October 7 on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Before we get into the mess that is Hope's love life, let's talk about Will (Crew Morrow). In the clip we see that Will and Zende (Delon De Metz) are in the design office when Liam walks in and finds his half brother there. Looks like Liam is about to discover that Will is interning at Forrester Creations, something that will no doubt cause some chaos on the Spencer side of the family.

Speaking of chaos, though, things are chaotic for Hope when Liam tells her that he misses her. He's been single since their marriage fell apart and he misses her.

This leads to Hope wondering if a guy out there exists who will only see her and no one else. Of course, we know that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is waiting in the wings and as she's speaking these thoughts in a voiceover, we see him putting his hand on her cheek to remind her that he's been thinking about her....he's been thinking about her wearing lingerie.

And after learning that Taylor (Rebecca Budig) is suffering from Broken Heart Syndrome, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is suddenly looking at things differently and he has a surprise for her. We're thinking that whatever this surprise is, it's going to cause some friction with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who was just having a conversation with Bill (Don Diamont) about how much time Ridge and Taylor are spending together.

In short, there's a serious case of relationship roulette going on at Forrester Creations this week and there's no telling where everyone will end up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.