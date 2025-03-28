The Bold and the Beautiful preview week of March 31: 'you unleashed a maniac!'

We knew there would be lots of fallout from Bill's decision to not only have Luna on house arrest but to have her pardoned, and it looks like word around town is spreading. Needless to say, no one is happy about it. Let's look at The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of March 31.

You'll find the preview of what's coming up for the week of March 31-April 4 on The Bold and the Beautiful below:

Now that Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been pardoned, we've been wondering if Finn (Tanner Novlan) would use that as a reason why seeing his daughter would be ok now. While we don't know if he's broached the subject with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) yet or not, the fact that she's telling him once again that Luna has to stay away from him and their family is a sign that maybe he's rethinking his decision.

Needless to say, Steffy won't accept anything other than Finn's complete acceptance of her wishes because she knows that inviting Luna into their lives is a very bad idea, and just because she was pardoned it doesn't mean Steffy can ever forget what Luna did to her.

And it looks like Liam (Scott Clifton) is checking in to give his father an earful about Luna as well. He tells Bill (Don Diamont) that he effectively "unleashed a maniac" on everyone, and he's not kidding. Liam knows Luna is a threat and he's not going to stand by and allow her to terrorize the people he loves.

And speaking of people in love, it looks like Electra (Laneya Grace) has a chance to come face to face with Luna. She warns her to stay away from her, and Will (Crew Morrow), and she delivers a little shove (emphasis on little) to punctuate her point.

Naturally, Luna isn't going to take any of this lightly. Electra is probably at the top of Luna's list of people who need to get out of her way and she's going to pursue Will even more now.

Bill's decision to have Luna pardoned is indeed going to come back to haunt him. And things are about to get a whole lot worse.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.