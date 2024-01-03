The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: are you really surprised, Thomas?

Danger, Will Robinson! No, The Bold and the Beautiful isn’t a science-fiction series with a bumbling but lovable robot with flailing arms (though Lost in Space did air on CBS in the 1960s!), but there is danger ahead as Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) processes Hope’s (Annika Noelle) rejection.

When Thomas pulled out a giant ring and got down on one knee in front of Hope in the last episode of 2023, fans wondered if it was some kind of daydream sequence. Hope was stunned, left speechless, while Thomas aimed puppy-dog eyes in her direction and put his smile on full stream.

It was no daydream. He was serious. He was proposing to her.

Hope was stunned, as we’ve said. But should Thomas really be surprised? In today’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope thanked Thomas for the kind words and the beautiful ring, but she pointed out that she’s in no place to love anyone right now. It’s the reason she hasn’t said anything in response every time he’s said it to her.

Plus, she’s still married!

It’s no secret that Hope and Thomas’ families don’t support their relationship — save for Eric (John McCook), of course, who gave it his blessing. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is concerned for Hope’s well-being while Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fear that Hope will eventually send Thomas back into a dark place.

It also doesn’t help that Xander (Adain Bradley) told Finn (Tanner Novlan) that Thomas killed Emma . He didn’t get into specifics, only mentioning a car crash on LA’s infamously curvy Mullholland Drive, but it was enough to leave Finn wondering whether his brother-in-law could be capable of murder. The fact that Finn’s even pondering such a thing should be another clue about how potentially dangerous this situation is.

While Thomas claims to be a changed man, it wouldn’t take much to send him spiraling again. Rejection from the woman he loves could very well do that, so, too, could the reemergence of someone from his past who has the power to unravel everything he’s worked so hard to bury.

But when it comes to Hope’s rejection of his proposal…Thomas, are you really shocked? Because you shouldn’t be. You should have left the ring in your pocket.