The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Brooke wants RJ to apologize?

Brooke had a very strong reaction when she found out what happened to Luna after Eric’s wedding in The Bold and the Beautiful. Will she tell RJ he needs to apologize to her?

When RJ (Joshua Hoffman) told his mom why he was upset in the April 23 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, he initially left out the part that Luna (Lisa Yamada) had been under the influence when she slept with Zende (Delon De Metz). Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) was outraged, but when she learned why Luna found herself in Zende’s bed, her anger turned to horror and she was instantly defensive on Luna’s behalf.

Brooke is no stranger to family controversy, having taken center stage in several Forrester and Logan scandals over the years. She’s also a fierce Mama Bear, and very protective of her youngest son. It’s not surprising that she was initially furious that Luna betrayed RJ, because she knows her son was hurting.

It was refreshing to see how quickly she pivoted to defend Luna. She was horrified at what Luna’s been going through trying to keep this secret and equally horrified that Zende would do something like this.

Brooke, like so many other Logans and Forresters, has championed RJ’s relationship with Luna since the beginning and she knows they’re great together. While RJ is hurt by what happened, Brooke knows that Luna was hurt more than anyone and she needs RJ by her side. This is a great teachable moment for Brooke and RJ, who needs to understand that he’s not the only person suffering through this.

We think Brooke is going to rally her son into making sure Luna has his support, because Luna clearly needs to know that he’s not upset with her. Brooke sees that her son loves Luna and will help guide him so that they can repair things and get back together.

When it comes to Zende, however, Brooke will be less forgiving. Though she’s promised RJ not to tell Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) what happened, we fully expect Brooke to confront Zende and she’s not going to hold back.

