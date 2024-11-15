The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Carter teams up with Liam?

In his fight to save Hope’s position at Forrester Creations, Carter might team up with a very unlikely ally on The Bold and the Beautiful.

If Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is going to take on Forrester Creations, he’s going to need all the help he can get. Some of that help could come from someone who is also willing to do whatever it takes to help Hope: Liam (Scott Clifton).

Liam not only has Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) ear, but as a Spencer, he’s got access to the kinds of resources that might prove helpful should Carter need to finance a fight against the Forresters. Naturally, this won’t be easy for Liam, given his connection to Steffy, but it’s going to be hard for him to ignore that what happened to Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t fair either.

We think Carter and Liam could prove to be a formidable duo in fighting to get Hope’s job back, and to reinstate the Hope for the Future line. Liam’s promotional video of the line highlights all of the myriad of reasons why Hope is such an inspiration.

Liam is well aware of the rivalry between Steffy and Hope and he knows that the tension between them has only gotten worse in recent years. But since Hope rejected his advances, he might be the only one who can hint to Steffy that Hope has someone in her life and it’s not Finn (Tanner Novlan). Of course, he’d be working with the very man who has taken that spot in Hope’s heart, and ultimately that could prove awkward.

Teaming up with Liam comes with risk though. Carter and Hope want to keep their relationship a secret, and Liam has made it clear that he wants Hope back. Knowing that helping her in her time of need is a way he might gain favor with her, Liam will likely do whatever he can to help her under the auspices of being helpful and, perhaps most importantly, currying favor with his ex-wife. Carter could find that Liam’s advances start chipping away at Hope’s resolve, which could jeopardize their blossoming relationship.

Carter will need some support if he’s going to take on the Forrester Creations machine, and we think Liam could be particularly suited for that fight.

