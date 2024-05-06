The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon gives up everything for Sheila?

Deacon’s love and devotion to Sheila is something to behold on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now that she’s "back," is he about to throw everything away — again — to have her in his life forever?

Wedding bells might be in the air for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) very soon, and that will ignite a huge controversy for the Forresters and the Logans — and especially Hope (Annika Noelle).

If you recall back to the days leading up to Sheila’s "death," Deacon essentially called off his engagement to Sheila because he wanted to have a relationship with Hope and her kids, and the only way to do that was without Sheila in the picture. He said it was temporary, but Sheila took it really hard. Very soon after, she was dead and he was filled with regret.

Now that he has a second chance on his hands, Deacon isn’t willing to lose Sheila again and he’s very likely going to propose — again — and at the same time, he'd probably propose that they get married right away.

This move will throw everything into chaos. It’s bad enough that Sheila is back. Finn (Tanner Novlan) has a lot of explaining to do to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and his de facto mother, Li (Naomi Matsuda). Hope will have to contend with her father being married to a monster, which means she won’t want her kids around him — and we imagine Liam (Scott Clifton) will agree with her and support her on it. Of course, the conflict between Finn and Steffy will give Liam a new chance at moving in on Steffy, but that’s a whole other story.

Right now Il Giardino is the place where the Spencers, Forresters and Logans dine on a regular basis, but with Sheila firmly cemented in Deacon’s life as his wife, well, that changes everything.

Deacon will likely be shunned by his friends and family, which leaves him with Sheila and, maybe, Finn.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deacon has some big decisions ahead of him. Is Sheila worth losing everything? Can he deal with not seeing his grandkids or his daughter? Only time will tell…