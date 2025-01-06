The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: does Luna want Will, or does she want him out of the way?

By all accounts, housebound Luna has a plan in The Bold and the Beautiful and the big question is whether she still has her sights set on Bill, or perhaps she wants his son instead. Or is it something else?

It’s hard to tell what Luna (Lisa Yamada) is after these days. She was released from prison into Bill’s (Don Diamont) custody. Before she was revealed as the double-murderer, she kissed Bill very intimately — twice — though he didn’t reciprocate. It certainly looked like she got her mother out of the way because she was pursuing him. After being incarcerated, though, it’s very possible she became more concerned about getting out of jail than being in a relationship. Or maybe it's a combination of both.

Now that she’s out, she’s stuck inside the confines of the Spencer Estate and she has to remain out of sight, which is a very tall task given that Bill’s family will no doubt be coming and going. Heck, Will (Crew Morrow) has a bedroom at the mansion. How is this even going to work? It makes no sense, something we can all agree on.

However, we’ve been thinking about Luna’s true intentions. While it certainly looks like she could be after Will, it’s also very possible that she’s going to try to alienate Bill from his family. Remember the tension between Luna and Will when Will first returned to LA ? Talk about a frosty reception!

When Will and Electra (Laneya Grace) showed up unexpectedly at Bill’s house, sending Luna running to hide, she watched from her hidey hole as Electra told Bill about her ordeal and how she credits Will for being her hero. This seems to upset Luna even more.

On one hand, Luna might have some kind of possessive disorder that makes her yearn to possess people who will take care of her, something that would make sense given her childhood. Will, who is being hailed as a hero, would fit that description. However, it seems more likely that instead of wanting Will, Luna wants Bill all to herself, for whatever nefarious reason that might be.

She wasn’t thrilled that her hug with Bill was cut short, nor was she happy that Bill’s attention wasn’t on her. No, it really feels like Luna is gunning for Bill to be all by himself, separated from his family, so that she can move in and be his one and only.

Now that she’s living with Bill permanently, we have to think that she’s having delusions of creating a life with him. She was willing to kill her biological father, kill her friend to keep her secret and frame her own mother for murder, so we know she’s willing to do whatever it takes to get what she wants. That means she’s very likely willing to kill again to keep Bill for herself, even if that means killing his youngest son.