The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn, Liam are Team Hope?

Steffy and Hope have been battling for years on The Bold and the Beautiful, but has Steffy gone too far this time? Liam and Finn seem to think so.

We really appreciate and respect that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is so protective of her brother Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), but she’s gone a bit too far. Yes, she’s angry at Hope (Annika Noelle) for rejecting Thomas’ proposal for the second time, and her anger might even be justified given their complicated history.

But there’s no question that being happy about ripping Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) away from his mother is messed up, and Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Liam (Scott Clifton) seem to be in agreement.

Finn and Liam don’t agree on much these days, especially when it comes to Finn’s recently deceased biological mother, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). However, they’re both concerned that Steffy is revelling in Hope’s pain way more than she should be, especially because her pain is the result of not only the breakup but of having her son torn away from her.

When Liam showed up at Forrester Creations in the April 1 episode of B&B , Hope thought he was there to gloat about her relationship being over. To her shock, Liam was there to make sure she was ok because he knew she was upset. While he didn’t pretend to be upset about the end of her relationship, he was shocked to find out that Steffy was so smug about Douglas leaving with Thomas.

Finn was equally shocked to see Steffy gloating over the situation, even though he, too, expressed concern over Hope’s connection to Thomas. He tried to defend Hope, noting that a mother was being torn from her son, but to Finn’s dismay, Steffy was resolute in her convictions.

Steffy might be in for a surprise when she realizes that Finn and Liam disagree with her no-holds-barred approach to undermining Hope and Thomas’ relationship. This will only lead to more tension between Finn and Steffy, and it will be a sore subject for Liam the next time he talks to Steffy, too.

