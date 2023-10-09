The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn LOSES IT?

There are revelations aplenty on The Bold and the Beautiful as Hope contends with Finn’s thoughts about Thomas and Finn is confronted by his mother.

After breaking down, Hope (Annika Noelle) apologizes to Finn (Tanner Novlan) for crying on his shoulder. He says he understands why she’s feeling the way she is because that’s what Steffy went through. But he still thinks she could do better than Thomas.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) share a toast, laughing that they’re engaged. She wants to be sure he knows she only hesitated in agreeing to his proposal because she’s worried about his relationship with Hope.

As Carter (Lawrence Saint-Vincent) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) plan the budget for the fashion show, Carter goes to show Ridge the invoice for Eric’s diamonds when Eric (John McCook) and Donna (Jennifer Gareis) walk in. Eric taunts Ridge and points out the concern in his eyes.

Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) are in the office and she can sense something’s off with him. He admits that he had a conversation with Donna that has him worried. He tries to explain what’s wrong with Eric and she’s immediately apologetic, asking whether anyone else knows.

Ridge says that Eric’s ideas about jewel tones in his line are an interesting choice. The men spar with words and when Eric’s hand starts to tremble he hides it in his pocket.

Sheila wants to save the cork from the champagne they toasted with. She confides with him that she hopes Finn can see that she’s a changed woman.

Finn tells Hope that Thomas may be a different man, but none of that changes what happened in the past. And it doesn’t change the fact, he says, that she deserves so much better.

Eric is enjoying being back in his office, and he’ll feel better after he beats Ridge in the design challenge and takes back his place at the head of the company. When he starts getting more tremors, Donna hurries him from the office under the guise of having another meeting.

RJ says he did some research online about Eric’s tremors. Luna thinks that Eric has a great support system in place and that’s a big factor in staying well. “He’s so lucky to have you, RJ,” she says, hugging him.

(Image credit: CBS)

Sheila is really hoping that Finn will look at her engagement as a reason to believe she’s changed, and that she’s not the “monster” the Forresters have made her out to be.

Hope appreciates Finn’s reality check. She points out that Steffy has a tie to Liam that Finn has to be aware of, even though she would see Steffy giving up Finn’s love. Hope says it has been nice being able to talk to him about everything that’s happening. He tells her she’ll get through this, and that she deserves so much. It’s just not Thomas.

Ridge thinks Eric is doing great, and he doesn’t understand why RJ was so worried. “He’s at the top of his game,” he says.

Back at home, Eric struggles to open his pill bottle. Donna reassures him that he’ll get better, while he says nothing will get in his way. When he starts coughing, he tells her it’s nothing and hugs her, but there’s blood on his hand.

Luna praises RJ for keeping everything a secret when there’s so much pressure on him. She’s so grateful for the chance to work at Forrester Creations and get to know RJ better.

Finn arrives at Deacon’s restaurant after getting Deacon’s text. Deacon says he needs to talk to him about Steffy.

Donna is in disbelief at how Eric was able to be so carefree with Ridge earlier. She questions his decision to use such dark humor, though. He says he can only laugh about things, even when they’re so serious, but he draws strength from her support.

RJ gets a message on his phone and Luna teases him about his “millions of followers.” But he’s only interested in her. He has to run to sign a few things, but before he leaves he wants her to know how much he appreciates her and is so glad she’s working with them. She gets a call and answers that it’s not a good time. It’s her mother, who wants her to come home immediately given her connection to Forrester Creations. It turns out that Luna’s mother is Li’s sister, making Finn her cousin. Her mother says she can’t be there even though Luna says she’s following her dreams. She’s wiping away tears when RJ gets back and he’s immediately suspicious.

Hope gets back to her office and thinks about what Finn said to her. She keeps hearing him say that Thomas is not right for her.

Finn and Deacon sit down and Deacon admits he knows something about Sheila. Finn says he needs to know because he’s trying to get his wife back. Deacon says he can promise that Sheila won’t hurt anyone anymore. He speaks of his own “checkered past” and how he turned his life around. Suddenly Sheila appears. “Hi baby,” she says, grabbing Deacon’s hand and holding it. Finn’s mind is blown as she explains that she’s found her own special someone who loves her. She wants Finn to be happy for her, too.

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila in The Bold and the Beautiful. (Image credit: CBS)

At this point, Finn has been on an emotional roller coaster as of late, and dealing with the double shock of his mother’s sudden appearance and her revelation that she’s engaged isn’t helping anything.

Suddenly, Finn is being confronted with his mother’s plea for him to be happy for her. It’s a big ask considering that she’s the reason his wife packed up their kids and fled to Europe, so the odds of him being forgiving are slim to none at this point.

What’s more is that Finn now knows that Deacon has been harboring Sheila this whole time. It’s going to make him question everything, especially given Deacon’s connections to Hope and Brooke, and, through them, to Ridge. How can he trust anything when it looks like his world is being turned upside down while everyone else judges him.

Sheila is hoping her son supports her engagement, but Finn’s about to boil over and he’s bound to blow up at what he’s seeing.