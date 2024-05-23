The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope tells Deacon to back off?

Hope has found herself firmly wedged between a rock and a hard place in The Bold and the Beautiful as she tries to maintain a relationship with her father while defending herself from all of the Sheila haters in her life. Will Hope finally tell Deacon to back off?

Without signing up for the job, Hope (Annika Noelle) has become the unofficial emissary between Deacon (Sean Kanan) and her family. She’s already had confrontations with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), and now she has to defend herself from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) as well.

No one understands why Deacon is marrying Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) — and frankly no one wants to understand it, either. It’s universally accepted as a very bad idea and instead of talking to Deacon directly, they’re channelling their ire at Hope. Even Finn (Tanner Novlan) told Hope that playing any part in Deacon and Sheila’s wedding would lead her to be linked to their toxicity.

If Hope really wants to help her father, she needs to tell him to back off. Deacon keeps pushing Finn and Hope to do things for the wedding, as if he and Sheila are owed something. They’re not. No one has to like Sheila just because Deacon is ignoring all of the red flags, and if Deacon was being a good father he’d protect Hope instead of throwing her to the wolves.

The best thing Hope can do at this point is to tell him to stop pushing Finn to be involved in Sheila’s life now that everyone knows about Steffy’s ultimatum. Trying to get under his skin by saying he’s his own man and can make his own decisions is just asking for trouble. Is Deacon really so desperate to please Sheila that he wants to get Finn in trouble with his wife? Does he really want to put his daughter in such an awkward position?

With any luck, Hope will find a way to tell Deacon that he needs to take things down a notch. He’s about to push everyone in his life away from him with his wedding to Sheila, and there might not be any coming back from it.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.