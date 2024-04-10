The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Luna making a mistake?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been tormented by the night she spent with Zende (Delon De Metz) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now that she’ll be working closely with Zende, she feels pressure to tell RJ (Joshua Hoffman) the truth about what happened, but would that be a big mistake?

After a memorable first night with RJ, Luna was on Cloud 9 and all was well in the world. However, her first night was soured when she and RJ went to Eric’s celebration, where she mistakenly ate several of her mother’s "special mints" and ended up getting high. She went to Zende’s apartment and slept with him, thinking he was RJ. Zende and Poppy (Romy Park) begged her not to say anything about the incident to RJ, but it has been tormenting Luna ever since.

Now, in the April 9 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Hope (Annika Noelle) revealed that Zende will be stepping in as lead designer on her Hope for the Future line in Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) absence, and she wants Luna to work closely with him, providing input and learning from him.

Naturally, this proximity puts Luna in an uncomfortable position and the only one who understands it is Zende.

Luna seems to be intent on telling RJ the truth. She’s a good person with a good heart, and she truly loves RJ and doesn’t want to hurt him. So is telling him the truth the right thing to do, or is she making a mistake?

The problem with the truth is that she’s been sitting on it for a while now. RJ might wonder why she waited so long to tell him, but then again, he’ll likely recall how upset she was and put the pieces together. As to the fallout from the truth, there’s a glimmer of hope that RJ will see that Zende didn’t pursue Luna, rather Luna was under the influence and Zende didn’t realize it.

Sadly though, while telling RJ the truth might not damage Luna’s relationship with RJ (they seem to be in love enough to weather any storm), it’s very likely that the truth will sour RJ’s relationship with Zende, making working together out of the question.

That said, Luna will not come away from telling the truth unscathed. Something will happen from it and we can only imagine that the fallout will have lasting implications for Luna, RJ and Zende.