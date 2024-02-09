The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Poppy sure about Luna's father?

Bill (Don Diamont) wants to know if he's Luna's (Lisa Yamada) father on The Bold and the Beautiful. Though Poppy (Romy Park) is telling him he's not her father, without a DNA test does she really know for sure?

It's becoming increasingly clear Poppy might not know the identity of Luna's father. In the February 7 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Bill asks her directly if he's the father and she says he isn't, much to his disappointment. She told Luna the same thing in a previous episode.

It looks like another likely candidate for Luna's father is her uncle, making her a sibling to her cousin Finn (Tanner Novlan). This possibility came about when Finn mentioned that Poppy used to live with them about a year before Luna was born, which was also before the big blowup between Poppy and her sister, Li (Naomi Matsuda).

We also know that Poppy had some kind of relationship with someone at Li's hospital, which put Li in a very precarious position professionally. It's something Li continues to hold against Poppy.

So if you're keeping track, that makes three men who could be Poppy's father. And there could be more. What this means is that Poppy might not know the identity of Luna's father. We initially thought she might be keeping a horrible secret, particularly if it's Li's husband, but now it's looking likely that Poppy herself isn't sure.

The only real answer here is a DNA test. It really feels like Bill wants to be Luna's father, and based on how much he cares and respects her, this could be a great outcome. However, digging into the roots of the Nozawa family tree could yield some unpleasant revelations, so it might be best to leave those demons in the closet.

The problem, of course, is that Luna really wants to know the identity of her father. And Bill really wants to be her father. With pressure coming from them, Poppy may be forced to reckon with some very uncomfortable truths.