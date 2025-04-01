The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: is Will in danger?

Luna has been pining away for Will Spencer since she first laid eyes on his picture in The Bold and the Beautiful, and now she wants a Spencer of her own. But now that he’s rejected her advances, is he in danger?

Will (Crew Morrow) had no problem telling Luna (Lisa Yamada) that he wasn’t interested in her offer to be a friend with benefits. She thought she had him in the palm of her murderous little hand, but he left her stunned in the March 31 episode when he said he’d never accept her offer and he wanted her to stay away from him, from Electra (Laneya Grace) and his father.

Naturally, Luna isn’t about to give up easily, and we know she’s going to try again. But we have to wonder if she’s going to put Will in danger with her second attempt.

In this case, we’re suggesting that she could put Will in a position that could damage his reputation. He’s a good guy who is very protective of his mother because of the way Bill (Don Diamont) treated her, and he’s already shown that he’s willing to be Electra’s knight in shining armor.

On the flip side, we know that Luna had no problem pretending to be a virgin when she slept with RJ (Joshua Hoffman), tricking him into believing he was her first, and then on the heels of their magical night together she pretended to be high on her mother’s “special mints” when she landed in Zende’s (Delon De Metz) bed.

She could have easily ruined both young men’s reputations if she wanted to. We think she might have a plan to lure Will into a similar trap. She might say he came on to her, or he pressured her into sleeping with him, pitting his word against hers. (Of course, she’s a double murderer, so is her word relevant? Hard to say. Either way, it’s not a good look for Will to be accused of anything like that.)

Will needs to stay far, far away from Luna. We’re encouraged that he already told her to back off and he came clean to Electra about what happened. It would be equally wise for him to give Bill a heads-up, but we doubt he’ll take that step because he knows Bill has already been fooled by Luna’s act, and he won’t be likely to step in at this point. Given how infatuated Luna is with Will, it won’t be easy for him to keep clear of her, but if he’s going to keep his relationship with Electra strong, he has to try.

