The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam chooses a side?

As Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) systematically destroys the relationship between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam (Scott Clifton) will have to choose a side in this ever-evolving battle. But whose side will he choose?

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode on March 27 , Steffy completed her victory lap in front of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). She’s celebrating the end of Hope and Thomas’ relationship and she doesn’t care who knows it.

Previously, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) told Liam that Thomas has changed , and that’s why it’s easier to accept Hope’s relationship with him. However, they both agreed that should Hope hurt Thomas in any way, Steffy would be on the warpath and Liam didn’t want to even think about what that would be like for Hope.

Little did they know, Hope was in the middle of turning down Thomas’ second proposal. This led to massive shockwaves that included Steffy telling Thomas that Hope was no good for him, and the only way he can move forward is for him to leave LA.

So whose side will Liam pick when he learns about all of this?

Unlike anything having to do with Sheila and Finn, in which case Liam is one hundred percent Team Steffy, this time it’s complicated.

Liam wants to get back together with Steffy, so he won’t want to stand in her way. However, he and Hope share their daughter Beth, and Liam has been a father figure to Thomas’ son, Douglas. Knowing that Thomas is leaving will only make Liam happier, but knowing that his family will be upended by Douglas’ departure will make it a hefty price to pay. Liam knows the pain that separation from family causes — after all, when Steffy ran away to Europe to escape Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), she took their daughter Kelly.

We think Liam will struggle seeing how upset Hope is about Thomas leaving, and while he won’t be upset about that angle, we know he’ll be upset about how this will impact Beth, Kelly and Douglas and that’s why he might not be thrilled at how hard Steffy is pushing to drive Hope and Thomas apart.