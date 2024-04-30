The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam happily single?

After months of being torn apart by his love for two women on The Bold and the Beautiful, it seems like Liam Spencer is finally figuring out what he wants in life. But is being single part of the plan?

In the April 29 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful , Liam (Scott Clifton) tells his father that he’s done being pulled apart by his love for two women. He’s been pining after Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle), to the point that his marriage to Hope fell apart because he was always thinking about Steffy.

Now Liam seems to be pumping the brakes on his love life, choosing instead to focus on fatherhood and work. And it really seems to be doing him some good, because he looks happier than he’s been in a long time.

Bill (Don Diamont) notices the changes in his son, too, and he wonders if that will help him reconcile with Hope. Interestingly, Liam doesn’t shoot the idea down, rather he says that he and Hope are on the same path and no one knows what the future holds, especially since he knows that Steffy is re-dedicated to Finn (Tanner Novlan) and their marriage is stronger than ever.

This is all very interesting timing because Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) is set to return to The Bold and the Beautiful this week while Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is likely returning from Paris soon (and might not be alone), and of course, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) has just been found, alive and well. This will put everyone to the test.

Suddenly Liam’s dedication to singlehood will be tested by Ivy’s presence, Hope could discover that she’s not going to reconcile with Thomas and Steffy’s marriage might be shakier than she realized now that Finn helped to save Sheila’s life.

With relationships in turmoil, might Liam change his mind about leaving Steffy and Hope alone? Might he end up being drawn to Hope, leaving Steffy to watch their relationship blossom anew while her marriage to Finn crumbles? The problem with Liam’s plan to support both women as friends is that he cares about them both, and he has kids with them as well. If Hope and Steffy find themselves single again, will his dedication to being single manage to hold?

